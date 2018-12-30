Gabrielle Ann Aplin (born 10 October 1992) is an English singer-songwriter. Aplin came to public attention after she gained a large online following by posting acoustic covers of songs on her YouTube channel.

In February 2012, Aplin signed a recording deal with Parlophone and began recording her début album. She gained mainstream attention the following November, when she was selected to record the soundtrack for a John Lewis television commercial with a cover of Frankie Goes to Hollywood's "The Power of Love", which charted at number 1 on the UK Singles Chart in December 2012. Her début album English Rain, was released in May 2013 to positive reviews. It debuted and peaked at number two on the UK album chart and led to several more singles: "Please Don't Say You Love Me", "Panic Cord", "Home" and "Salvation". English Rain has since been certified Gold in the UK, selling over 100,000 copies.

Aplin's second album, Light Up the Dark, featuring the singles "Light Up the Dark" and "Sweet Nothing", was released on 18 September 2015.