Gabrielle AplinBorn 10 October 1992
Gabrielle Aplin Biography (Wikipedia)
Gabrielle Ann Aplin (born 10 October 1992) is an English singer-songwriter. Aplin came to public attention after she gained a large online following by posting acoustic covers of songs on her YouTube channel.
In February 2012, Aplin signed a recording deal with Parlophone and began recording her début album. She gained mainstream attention the following November, when she was selected to record the soundtrack for a John Lewis television commercial with a cover of Frankie Goes to Hollywood's "The Power of Love", which charted at number 1 on the UK Singles Chart in December 2012. Her début album English Rain, was released in May 2013 to positive reviews. It debuted and peaked at number two on the UK album chart and led to several more singles: "Please Don't Say You Love Me", "Panic Cord", "Home" and "Salvation". English Rain has since been certified Gold in the UK, selling over 100,000 copies.
Aplin's second album, Light Up the Dark, featuring the singles "Light Up the Dark" and "Sweet Nothing", was released on 18 September 2015.
- Cornbury: Gabrielle Aplinhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p040yv4g.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p040yv4g.jpg2016-07-09T17:16:00.000ZGabrielle Aplin talks to BBC Radio Oxford backstage at the Cornbury Music Festival.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p040yvfb
Cornbury: Gabrielle Aplin
- Gabrielle Aplin (BBC Introducing Surprise Set at Glastonbury 2016)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zkb76.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zkb76.jpg2016-06-26T20:32:00.000ZIn a surprise performance on the BBC Introducing Stage, Gabrielle Aplin played tracks Please Don't Say You Love Me, Heavy Heart, Sweet Nothing and Homehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03zkt18
Gabrielle Aplin (BBC Introducing Surprise Set at Glastonbury 2016)
- Gabrielle Aplin chats to Alice Levinehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02cltt7.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02cltt7.jpg2015-07-15T10:22:00.000ZGabrielle Aplin joins Alice to chat about recording her album Light Up The Dark and why her dog has its own social media account!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02x46s1
Gabrielle Aplin chats to Alice Levine
- Gabrielle Aplin Live in Sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01fq538.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01fq538.jpg2013-08-25T14:42:00.000ZGabrielle performed her brand new single Home and a breathtaking cover of Bob Dylan's The Times They Are A Changinghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01fq5nr
Gabrielle Aplin Live in Session
- Gabrielle Aplin chats to Steve Wrighthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p018rf5m.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p018rf5m.jpg2013-05-08T14:45:00.000ZGabrielle Aplin chats to Steve Wright about her debut album English Rain, and how she came to set up her own record label at the age of 17.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p018rf68
Gabrielle Aplin chats to Steve Wright
- Gabrielle Aplin - Please Download My Record in the Live Lounge with Grimmyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p016qgz3.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p016qgz3.jpg2013-03-22T13:03:00.000ZThe duo perform for the 1st (and only?) time in the Live Lounge.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p016qk12
Gabrielle Aplin - Please Download My Record in the Live Lounge with Grimmy
- Gabrielle Aplin talks to Chris Evanshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p014yfcd.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p014yfcd.jpg2013-02-11T00:00:00.000ZGabrielle Aplin interviewed live at Abbey Road Studios ahead of here live performance of The Beatles early track There's a Place.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p014y7jp
Gabrielle Aplin talks to Chris Evans
Gabrielle Aplin Tracks
Sort by