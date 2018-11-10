Catherine Russell (born 1956) is an American vocalist

Her father, the late Luis Russell, was Louis Armstrong's long-time musical director, and her mother, the late Carline Ray, held degrees from both Juilliard and the Manhattan School of Music and performed with the International Sweethearts of Rhythm during World War II.

From 2002-2004, Russell worked with David Bowie as a band member, providing backing vocals and featured contributions on guitar, keyboard and percussion for Bowie's Heathen Tour, A Reality Tour, and his late-2003 album Reality.

With Bowie's touring career suspended in 2004, Russell signaled a new dedication to her solo career as a leading jazz and blues singer, and respected interpreter of popular and forgotten standards. Six fully conceived and excellently produced albums have followed, about one every two years, supported by an extensive touring schedule in Asia, Australia, Europe and the US.

With Russell's deep and genuine roots in jazz and the blues, a reputation for talent and quality performances, significant exposure in the country's jazz and other music venues (including Carnegie Hall and the Lincoln Center), Russell has become well known in jazz circles and, as of January 2014, was the second best-selling female artist on several jazz charts. [source coming]