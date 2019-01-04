HMS MorrisWelsh psychedelic poprock threepiece
HMS Morris
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02rg51j.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4ab9167a-a386-46bf-995f-3abf6b0cc1af
HMS Morris Performances & Interviews
- HMS Morris – Super Furry Animals/ Dim Bendith (live from/ yn fyw o Stwdio Gorwelion)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p047q6tk.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p047q6tk.jpg2016-09-13T10:34:00.000ZRecorded at The National Eisteddfod 2016. Recordiwyd yn yr Eisteddfod Genedlaethol 2016.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p047q6v5
HMS Morris – Super Furry Animals/ Dim Bendith (live from/ yn fyw o Stwdio Gorwelion)
- The Great Escape 2016/Gŵyl Great Escape 2016https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p052zxgw.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p052zxgw.jpg2016-06-28T14:05:00.000ZHighlights from the Horizons showcase at The Great Escape 2016 / Ychafbwytiau o Lwyfan Gorwelion yng Ngŵyl Great Escape 2016.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03zs6xw
The Great Escape 2016/Gŵyl Great Escape 2016
- HMS Morris - BBC Maida Vale Studios - 'Gold'https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03fm0zp.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03fm0zp.jpg2016-01-18T13:47:00.000ZSession recording from the legendary studios. Recordiadau sesiwn o stiwdios hanesyddol.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03fvc2p
HMS Morris - BBC Maida Vale Studios - 'Gold'
- HMS Morris - BBC Maida Vale Studios - 'Interior Design'https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03fm0zw.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03fm0zw.jpg2016-01-18T13:47:00.000ZSession recording from the legendary studios. Recordiadau sesiwn o stiwdios hanesyddol.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03fvc2q
HMS Morris - BBC Maida Vale Studios - 'Interior Design'
- HMS Morris - Nirfana @ X Music Festival Cardiffhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02wldm0.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02wldm0.jpg2015-07-08T16:06:00.000ZHMS Morris' rendition of 'Nirfana' on the Horizons Stage at X Music Festival.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02wldxd
HMS Morris - Nirfana @ X Music Festival Cardiff
HMS Morris Tracks
Cyrff
HMS Morris
Cyrff
Cyrff
This Mistletoe Is Mine (Ring-A-Ding-A-Ding)
HMS Morris
This Mistletoe Is Mine (Ring-A-Ding-A-Ding)
This Mistletoe is Mine
HMS Morris
This Mistletoe is Mine
This Mistletoe is Mine
(Ring A Ding Ding) This Mistletoe Is Mine
HMS Morris
(Ring A Ding Ding) This Mistletoe Is Mine
(Ring A Ding Ding) This Mistletoe Is Mine
Chwaraeon
HMS Morris
Chwaraeon
Chwaraeon
Corff
HMS Morris
Corff
Corff
Ebeneser
HMS Morris
Ebeneser
Ebeneser
Nirfana
HMS Morris
Nirfana
Nirfana
Mother
HMS Morris
Mother
Mother
Illuminate Me
HMS Morris
Illuminate Me
Illuminate Me
Arth
HMS Morris
Arth
Arth
Playlists featuring HMS Morris
Past BBC Events
Horizons: Festival No. 6 2016
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eb88gw
Festival No. 6, Portmeirion
2016-09-03T02:57:41
3
Sep
2016
Horizons: Festival No. 6 2016
Festival No. 6, Portmeirion
Horizons: Truck 2016
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e9rrzc
Truck Festival, Oxon
2016-07-15T02:57:41
15
Jul
2016
Horizons: Truck 2016
12:00
Truck Festival, Oxon
Horizons: The Great Escape
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e6fwhn
The Great Escape, Brighton
2016-05-19T02:57:41
19
May
2016
Horizons: The Great Escape
The Great Escape, Brighton
Horizons: Welsh Music Showcase at The Lexington
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e46c8g
The Lexington, London
2015-12-07T02:57:41
7
Dec
2015
Horizons: Welsh Music Showcase at The Lexington
The Lexington, London
Horizons: Sŵn Festival
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/er6c8g
Sŵn Festival
2015-11-07T02:57:41
7
Nov
2015
Horizons: Sŵn Festival
Sŵn Festival
HMS Morris Links
