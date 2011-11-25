Leviathan is an American ambient black metal solo project that started in 1998 by Jef Whitehead, using the pseudonym Wrest. In Leviathan, Wrest records and plays all instruments including vocals entirely on his own. Despite having early problems with the release of Massive Conspiracy Against All Life, it was released March 24, 2008 in Europe and March 25, 2008 in North America. Additionally, Wrest has collaborated with the band Sunn O))), and is an active member of the U.S. black metal supergroup Twilight. He has stated in interviews that he has been playing drums longer than any other instrument and that the drums are his instrument of choice. Wrest also plays and records everything in his other project Lurker of Chalice. Regarding his writing, Wrest says that most of his lyrics are about suicide and that "[l]yrics are important and also very hard for me... at times, the way things come out in words sounds like nonsense. I don't consider myself a poet by any means."

In late 2008, Wrest was arrested for drug possession in Thailand; the charges were later dropped. Whitehead was again arrested on January 9, 2011 on charges of sexual assault and domestic violence. Wrest has confirmed in an interview that the events surrounding his arrest and the accuser have inspired the music and theme of True Traitor, True Whore. Faced with six charges stemming from the incident, Wrest maintained his innocence and took the case to trial. In May 2012, Wrest was found not guilty of all charges except for one count of aggravated domestic battery.