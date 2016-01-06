Philip James Selway (born 23 May 1967) is an English musician, singer, and songwriter best known as the drummer of English rock group Radiohead. In addition to drums, he provides backing vocals, synthesizers, along with occasional guitar and lead vocals, for 7 Worlds Collide. Selway is well known for his precision and proficiency in various styles and unusual time signatures, being named the 26th greatest drummer of all time by Gigwise in 2008. He has worked with Samaritans since 1991.

Selway has released two solo albums: Familial (2010) and Weatherhouse (2014).