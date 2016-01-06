Philip Selway
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqnn8.jpg
1967-05-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4ab74d13-d1eb-4895-b874-6da5d8b1aac3
Philip Selway Biography (Wikipedia)
Philip James Selway (born 23 May 1967) is an English musician, singer, and songwriter best known as the drummer of English rock group Radiohead. In addition to drums, he provides backing vocals, synthesizers, along with occasional guitar and lead vocals, for 7 Worlds Collide. Selway is well known for his precision and proficiency in various styles and unusual time signatures, being named the 26th greatest drummer of all time by Gigwise in 2008. He has worked with Samaritans since 1991.
Selway has released two solo albums: Familial (2010) and Weatherhouse (2014).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Philip Selway Performances & Interviews
- Radiohead Vs The Shirehorseshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p055bl3l.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p055bl3l.jpg2017-06-08T19:30:00.000ZPhililp Selway reveals his most inner secrets in tonight's Manic Q and A.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p055bj65
Radiohead Vs The Shirehorses
- Philip Selway: My Ideal Weekendhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04slb98.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04slb98.jpg2017-02-11T08:19:00.000ZPhilip Selway of Radiohead on how he likes to spend a weekend. It might surprise you...https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04slb9l
Philip Selway: My Ideal Weekend
- Phil Selway speaks to Mark and Stuarthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02bpvps.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02bpvps.jpg2015-08-31T13:04:00.000ZRadiohead's Phil Selway speaks to Mark and Stuart about taking part in 6 Music's celebration of libraries.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03170wc
Phil Selway speaks to Mark and Stuart
- Philip Selway: On OK Computerhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02n0h11.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02n0h11.jpg2015-03-29T08:33:00.000ZPhilip Selway discusses OK Computer, after it was preserved by the US Library of Congresshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02n0h1d
Philip Selway: On OK Computer
- Philip Selway: Key of Life interview with Mary Anne (Extended Cut)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p025s4nr.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p025s4nr.jpg2014-08-31T08:20:00.000ZFull, intimate interview between Philip Selway and Mary Anne Hobbs.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p025s4w7
Philip Selway: Key of Life interview with Mary Anne (Extended Cut)
- Philip Selway on the Future of Radioheadhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p025s0vq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p025s0vq.jpg2014-08-31T05:31:00.000ZRadiohead drummer Philip Selway reveals the band's plans/aspirations for the coming year.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p025s0w5
Philip Selway on the Future of Radiohead
Philip Selway Tracks
Sort by
Creep
Colin Greenwood
Creep
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqn0f.jpglink
Creep
Last played on
Don't Go Now (Let Me Go OST)
Philip Selway
Don't Go Now (Let Me Go OST)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnn8.jpglink
Don't Go Now (Let Me Go OST)
Last played on
Days And Nights
Philip Selway
Days And Nights
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnn8.jpglink
Days And Nights
Last played on
Walk (6 Music Session, Art Is Everywhere, Hull)
Philip Selway
Walk (6 Music Session, Art Is Everywhere, Hull)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnn8.jpglink
Let Me Go (6 Music Session, Art Is Everywhere, Hull)
Philip Selway
Let Me Go (6 Music Session, Art Is Everywhere, Hull)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnn8.jpglink
Let Me Go (6 Music Session, Art Is Everywhere, Hull)
Last played on
Helgas Theme (6 Music Session, Art Is Everywhere, Hull)
Philip Selway
Helgas Theme (6 Music Session, Art Is Everywhere, Hull)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnn8.jpglink
Helgas Theme (6 Music Session, Art Is Everywhere, Hull)
Last played on
Walk
Philip Selway
Walk
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnn8.jpglink
Walk
Last played on
Helga's Theme
Philip Selway
Helga's Theme
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnn8.jpglink
Helga's Theme
Last played on
Mutti
Philip Selway
Mutti
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnn8.jpglink
Mutti
Last played on
Walk
Philip Selway
Walk
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnn8.jpglink
Walk
Last played on
Around Again
Philip Selway
Around Again
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnn8.jpglink
Around Again
Last played on
Coming Up For Air
Philip Selway
Coming Up For Air
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p023d3m0.jpglink
Coming Up For Air
Last played on
Waiting For A Sign
Philip Selway
Waiting For A Sign
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnn8.jpglink
Waiting For A Sign
Last played on
It Will End In Tears
Philip Selway
It Will End In Tears
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0276qbf.jpglink
It Will End In Tears
Last played on
Ghosts
Philip Selway
Ghosts
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnn8.jpglink
Ghosts
Last played on
Don't Go Now
Philip Selway
Don't Go Now
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnn8.jpglink
Don't Go Now
Last played on
By Some Miracle
Philip Selway
By Some Miracle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnn8.jpglink
By Some Miracle
Last played on
Playlists featuring Philip Selway
Latest Philip Selway News
Philip Selway Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
The team designing football crests for bands
-
Thom Yorke's new ideas for a live show
-
Thom Yorke steps outside his comfort zone
-
Thom Yorke in conversation with Mary Anne Hobbs
-
Thom Yorke on writing the score for Suspiria
-
The London Contemporary Voices Choir in session
-
The London Contemporary Voices Choir cover 'Paranoid Android'
-
Radiohead
-
Colin Greenwood: An Afternoon with Q-Tip
-
The time Thom Yorke introduced James Brown live at the Hollywood Bowl
Back to artist