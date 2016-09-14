Ars RedivivaFormed 1951
Ars Rediviva
1951
Ars Rediviva was a Czech instrumental early music group, whose historically informed performances played a key role in the revival of Baroque music in Czechoslovakia.
The Musical Offering: Trio Sonata
Johann Sebastian Bach
The Musical Offering: Trio Sonata
The Musical Offering: Trio Sonata
