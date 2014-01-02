Jan Křtitel KuchařBorn 5 May 1751. Died 18 February 1829
1751-05-05
Jan Křtitel Kuchař, or also German: Johann Baptist Kucharz (March 5, 1751 in Choteč – February 18, 1829 in Prague) was a Czech organist, mandolinist, harpsichordist, music composer, operatic conductor, and teacher.
Menuet
