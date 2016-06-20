Luxo Jr.York alternative indie rock band. Formed 1 March 2014
Luxo Jr.
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03qh14t.jpg
2014-03-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4ab43441-02be-4cc0-a7af-0a30dc989d1a
Luxo Jr. Tracks
Sort by
Belly Button
Luxo Jr.
Belly Button
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03qh14t.jpglink
Belly Button
Last played on
Metal (feat. Kobe George)
Luxo Jr.
Metal (feat. Kobe George)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03qh14t.jpglink
Metal (feat. Kobe George)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Back to artist