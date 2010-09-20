One Day as a LionFormed 2008
One Day as a Lion
2008
One Day as a Lion Biography (Wikipedia)
One Day as a Lion is a power duo that was started in 2008 by Zack de la Rocha, the vocalist of Rage Against the Machine, and Jon Theodore, former drummer of The Mars Volta and current drummer of Queens of the Stone Age. The duo blends elements of rock and rap. One Day as a Lion released their eponymous debut EP in July 2008 on the Anti label.
One Day as a Lion Tracks
