Shulman is a psybient group from Israel, with members Yaniv Shulman and Omri Harpaz. Shulman's sound features elements of "glitch" and displays a large IDM influence. Shulman is also a remix artist within the psybient genre.
The duo has toured many psytrance venues and festivals, visiting a number of countries including Bulgaria, Mexico, Portugal, and Kenya.[citation needed]
