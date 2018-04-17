Red WestBorn 8 March 1936. Died 18 July 2017
Robert Gene "Red" West (March 8, 1936 – July 18, 2017) was an American actor, film stuntman and songwriter. He was known for being a close confidant and songwriter for rock and roll singer Elvis Presley. Upon his firing, West wrote the controversial Elvis: What Happened?, in which he exposed the singer's dangerous drug dependence in an attempt to save him.
West was probably best known to American film audiences for his role as Red in Road House, alongside Patrick Swayze. In later years, West appeared in the 2008 independent film Goodbye Solo as William to much critical acclaim.
