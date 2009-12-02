Shiv-Hari
Shiv-Hari Biography (Wikipedia)
Shiv-Hari refers to the Indian music director duo of Shivkumar Sharma, a Santoor player, and Hariprasad Chaurasia, a flautist. The duo has worked on Indian classical music pieces as well as Indian movie scores.
Dekha Ek Khwab
Kishore Kumar
Dekha Ek Khwab
Dekha Ek Khwab
