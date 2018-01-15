Nick Cave Biography (Wikipedia)
Nicholas Edward Cave AO (born 22 September 1957) is an Australian musician, singer-songwriter, author, screenwriter, composer and occasional film actor, best known as the frontman of the rock band Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds. Cave's music is generally characterised by emotional intensity, a wide variety of influences, and lyrical obsessions with death, religion, love and violence.
Born and raised in rural Victoria, Cave studied art before turning to music in the 1970s. As frontman of the Boys Next Door (later renamed the Birthday Party), he became a central figure in Melbourne's burgeoning post-punk scene. The band relocated to London in 1980, but, disillusioned by life there, evolved towards a darker, more challenging sound, and acquired a reputation as "the most violent live band in the world". The Birthday Party is regarded as a major influence on gothic rock, and Cave, with his shock of black hair, baritone singing voice and pale, emaciated look, was described in the media as a poster boy for the genre.
- A surgeon's operating playlisthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p065nxpy.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p065nxpy.jpg2018-04-29T11:00:00.000ZConsultant Cardiothoracic Surgeon Samer Nashef picks his favourite tunes for the operating theatre.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p065nwxn
A surgeon's operating playlist
- 6 Music artists choose their all-time favourite lyricshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p061j0c9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p061j0c9.jpg2018-03-18T07:41:00.000ZFeaturing Boy Azooga, Hannah Peel, Tim Burgess, Mike Skinner and more...https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p061hztz
6 Music artists choose their all-time favourite lyrics
- Warren Ellis opens up about his relationship with Nick Cavehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p052rt2r.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p052rt2r.jpg2017-05-13T08:38:00.000ZFind out about what Nick Cave is like to work with in the studio, and how Warren helped him find the focus and resolution he needed to finish his latest album 'The Skeleton Tree'.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p052rr8t
Warren Ellis opens up about his relationship with Nick Cave
- Warren Ellis on his creative relationship with Nick Cavehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p052mtl2.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p052mtl2.jpg2017-05-13T08:15:00.000ZWarren Ellis reflects on the time he and Nick Cave watched One More Time With Feeling together, and what he learnt from it about himself and their creative relationship.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p052mr7m
Warren Ellis on his creative relationship with Nick Cave
- Warren Ellis on the first time he recorded with Nick Cavehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p052msfr.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p052msfr.jpg2017-05-13T08:05:00.000ZMusician and composer Warren Ellis looks back on the first time he went into the studio with Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, after being a fan of the band for years.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p052mqzk
Warren Ellis on the first time he recorded with Nick Cave
- Festival Film Club with Don Lettshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02kfq8y.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02kfq8y.jpg2015-02-20T11:13:00.000ZMary Anne is joined by our very own Don Letts to discuss the exceptional films he has selected for this year's Silent Cinema at the 6 Music Festival by Day.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02kfqfm
Festival Film Club with Don Letts
- Nick Cave: Key of Life interview with Mary Anne Hobbs (Extended Cut)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p015rwrm.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p015rwrm.jpg2013-03-03T10:00:00.000ZNick Cave, rock star, film writer and novelist, opens up to Mary Anne Hobbs.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p015rwt9
Nick Cave: Key of Life interview with Mary Anne Hobbs (Extended Cut)
Nick Cave Tracks
Sort by