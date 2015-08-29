Pat SmytheBorn 1923. Died 6 May 1983
Pat Smythe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1923
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4aa76999-5dc5-4fd9-a92d-4670991cbb17
Pat Smythe Biography (Wikipedia)
Patrick Mungo Smythe (May 1923 – 1983) was a jazz pianist who rose to prominence as a member of the Joe Harriott Quintet during the 1960s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Pat Smythe Tracks
Sort by
Modal
Joe Harriott
Modal
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Modal
Performer
Tonal
The Joe Harriott Quintet
Tonal
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjxx.jpglink
Tonal
Formation
Joe Harriott
Formation
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5ll.jpglink
Formation
Revival
Bobby Orr
Revival
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Revival
Last played on
Back to artist