Don VarnerBorn 25 June 1943. Died 7 October 2002
Don Varner
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1943-06-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4aa615f5-6837-4e08-b41d-97e6a88a334c
Don Varner Biography (Wikipedia)
Don Wilson Varner (25 June 1943 – 7 October 2002) was an American soul singer. Varner was a baritone who sang both uptempo soul in the northern soul style as well as ballads.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Don Varner Tracks
Sort by
Tear Stained Face
Don Varner
Tear Stained Face
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tear Stained Face
Last played on
Mojo Mama
Don Varner
Mojo Mama
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mojo Mama
Last played on
Don Varner Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist