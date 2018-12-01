Blick Bassy
Blick Bassy is a Cameroonian singer-songwriter. His song Kiki from the album Ako featured as the theme song for the worldwide launch of the iPhone 6 in 2015.
Blick Bassy Tracks
Ndjè Yèm
Blick Bassy
Ndjè Yèm
Ndjè Yèm
Wap do Wap (Glatt und Verkehrt 2017)
Blick Bassy
Blick Bassy
Wap do Wap (Glatt und Verkehrt 2017)
Wap do Wap (Glatt und Verkehrt 2017)
Ndjel (Glatt und Verkehrt 2017)
Blick Bassy
Blick Bassy
Ndjel (Glatt und Verkehrt 2017)
Ndjel (Glatt und Verkehrt 2017)
Wap Do Wap
Blick Bassy
Wap Do Wap
Wap Do Wap
Aké
Blick Bassy
Aké
Aké
Lon
Blick Bassy
Lon
Lon
Wap Do Wap (6Music Session 17th Jan 2016)
Blick Bassy
Blick Bassy
Wap Do Wap (6Music Session 17th Jan 2016)
One Love
Blick Bassy
One Love
One Love
Ndjèl
Blick Bassy
Ndjèl
Ndjèl
Wap Do Wap (Live at WOMAD 2016)
Blick Bassy
Blick Bassy
Wap Do Wap (Live at WOMAD 2016)
Wap Do Wap (Live at WOMAD 2016)
Tell Me (Live - Womad 2016)
Blick Bassy
Blick Bassy
Tell Me (Live - Womad 2016)
Tell Me (Live - Womad 2016)
Ndjel (Live - Womad 2016)
Blick Bassy
Blick Bassy
Ndjel (Live - Womad 2016)
Ndjel (Live - Womad 2016)
Kiki (6 Music Session, 10 Sep 2015)
Blick Bassy
Blick Bassy
Kiki (6 Music Session, 10 Sep 2015)
Kiki (6 Music Session, 10 Sep 2015)
Tell Me (Live In Session)
Blick Bassy
Blick Bassy
Tell Me (Live In Session)
Tell Me (Live In Session)
Kiki
Blick Bassy
Kiki
Kiki
Kiki (Late Junction Session)
Blick Bassy
Blick Bassy
Kiki (Late Junction Session)
Kiki (Late Junction Session)
Nlal Vs Blind Faith (feat. Chase & Status)
Blick Bassy
Blick Bassy
Nlal Vs Blind Faith (feat. Chase & Status)
Nlal Vs Blind Faith (feat. Chase & Status)
Nial Vs Blind Faith
Blick Bassy
Nial Vs Blind Faith
Nial Vs Blind Faith
Kiki - Live in the 6 Music kitchen
Blick Bassy
Blick Bassy
Kiki - Live in the 6 Music kitchen
Kiki - Live in the 6 Music kitchen
Tell Me
Blick Bassy
Tell Me
Tell Me
