António Pinho Vargas
Born 15 August 1951
António Pinho Vargas
1951-08-15
António Pinho Vargas Biography
António Pinho Vargas (born Vila Nova de Gaia, August 15, 1951) is a Portuguese composer and pianist specialized in the performance and writing of Jazz and contemporary music. He has also written books, essays and articles on the subject of music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Agnus Dei
António Pinho Vargas
Agnus Dei
Agnus Dei
Judas: Prodotoris finis
António Pinho Vargas
Judas: Prodotoris finis
Judas: Prodotoris finis
