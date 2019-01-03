M was a British new wave and synthpop music project from London, England led by English musician Robin Scott for a brief period in the late 1970s and early 1980s. M is most known for the 1979 hit "Pop Muzik", which reached number two in the UK Singles Chart in May 1979, and number one in the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart on 3 November 1979. Musicians who contributed to M at one time or another included Wally Badarou, Mark King, Phil Gould, Lydia Canaan and Gary Barnacle of Level 42.