Raymond Arthur "Ray" Quinn (born 25 August 1988) is an English actor, singer, and dancer. He first rose to prominence when he appeared as Anthony Murray in the Channel 4 soap opera Brookside, from 2000 to 2003.

Quinn achieved more public recognition when he auditioned for the third series of The X Factor in 2006, eventually becoming a fan favourite and finishing in second place behind Leona Lewis.

Ray won the fourth series of Dancing on Ice in 2009 and the final 'All Stars' series in 2014. On 22 February 2015, he was the winner for the first series of Get Your Act Together.