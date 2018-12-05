Ray QuinnBorn 25 August 1988
Ray Quinn
1988-08-25
Ray Quinn Biography (Wikipedia)
Raymond Arthur "Ray" Quinn (born 25 August 1988) is an English actor, singer, and dancer. He first rose to prominence when he appeared as Anthony Murray in the Channel 4 soap opera Brookside, from 2000 to 2003.
Quinn achieved more public recognition when he auditioned for the third series of The X Factor in 2006, eventually becoming a fan favourite and finishing in second place behind Leona Lewis.
Ray won the fourth series of Dancing on Ice in 2009 and the final 'All Stars' series in 2014. On 22 February 2015, he was the winner for the first series of Get Your Act Together.
Ray Quinn Tracks
Mack The Knife
Mack The Knife
Ain't That A Kick In The Head
Sunrise
Sunrise
Smile
Smile
My Way
My Way
They Say Love
They Say Love
Beauty Of Who You Are
Beauty Of Who You Are
One For My Baby (Live In Session)
One For My Baby (Live In Session)
Love More Today Than Yesterday (Live In Session)
I Don't Do Don't (Live In Session)
I Don't Do Don't (Live In Session)
Fly me to the moon
Fly me to the moon
That's Life
That's Life
Mr Bojangles
Mr Bojangles
