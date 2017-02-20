P.F. SloanBorn 18 September 1945. Died 15 November 2015
P.F. Sloan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1945-09-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4a9b6d5d-cdaf-412b-8fa1-381f51b81a3f
P.F. Sloan Biography (Wikipedia)
P. F. "Flip" Sloan (born Philip Gary Schlein; September 18, 1945 – November 15, 2015) was an American pop-rock singer and songwriter. He was very successful during the mid-1960s, writing, performing, and producing Billboard top 20 hits for artists such as Barry McGuire, The Searchers, Jan and Dean, Herman's Hermits, Johnny Rivers, The Grass Roots, The Turtles and The Mamas & the Papas. Many of his songs were written in collaboration with Steve Barri. His most successful songs as a writer were three top ten hits. Barry McGuire's 1965 "Eve of Destruction", Johnny Rivers' 1966 "Secret Agent Man" and Herman's Hermits' 1966 "A Must to Avoid".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
P.F. Sloan Tracks
Sort by
Let Me Be
P.F. Sloan
Let Me Be
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let Me Be
Last played on
The Sins Of A Family
P.F. Sloan
The Sins Of A Family
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Sins Of A Family
Last played on
The Man Behind the Red Balloon
P.F. Sloan
The Man Behind the Red Balloon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Eve of Destruction
P.F. Sloan
Eve of Destruction
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Eve of Destruction
Last played on
Take Me For What I'm Worth
P.F. Sloan
Take Me For What I'm Worth
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Take Me For What I'm Worth
Last played on
What's The Matter With Me
P.F. Sloan
What's The Matter With Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What's The Matter With Me
Last played on
From A Distance
P.F. Sloan
From A Distance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
From A Distance
Last played on
Where Were You When I Needed You
P.F. Sloan
Where Were You When I Needed You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Where Were You When I Needed You
Last played on
Here's Where You Belong
P.F. Sloan
Here's Where You Belong
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Here's Where You Belong
Last played on
Eve Of Destruction (Live In Session)
P.F. Sloan
Eve Of Destruction (Live In Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Eve Of Destruction (Live In Session)
Last played on
PK & The Evil Dr. Z
P.F. Sloan
PK & The Evil Dr. Z
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
PK & The Evil Dr. Z
Last played on
Simple Sing Of Freedom
P.F. Sloan
Simple Sing Of Freedom
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Champagne
P.F. Sloan
Champagne
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Champagne
Last played on
Violence
P.F. Sloan
Violence
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Violence
Last played on
Above And Beyond The Call Of Duty
P.F. Sloan
Above And Beyond The Call Of Duty
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Above And Beyond The Call Of Duty
Last played on
Halloween Mary
P.F. Sloan
Halloween Mary
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Halloween Mary
Last played on
Melody For You
P.F. Sloan
Melody For You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Melody For You
Last played on
Sunflower, Sunflower
P.F. Sloan
Sunflower, Sunflower
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sunflower, Sunflower
Last played on
P.F. Sloan Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist