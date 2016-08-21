La Volée d’CastorsFormed 1993
La Volée d’Castors
1993
La Volée d’Castors Biography (Wikipedia)
La Volée d'Castors (A Flock of Beavers) is a Canadian folk music group formed in 1993. Since the end of the '90s they have gained a lot of fame in Quebec and internationally and have toured 15 countries.
La Volée d’Castors Tracks
La Suite De Reveillion
La Volée d’Castors
La Suite De Reveillion
La Suite De Reveillion
Trad arr. VDC: Les Coucous
La Volée d’Castors
Trad arr. VDC: Les Coucous
Trad arr. VDC: Les Coucous
