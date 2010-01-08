Lost Valentinos are a band from Sydney, Australia. They released two EPs under the band name The Valentinos but changed their name in mid-2007 to Lost Valentinos due to the threat of legal action by soul artists from the 1950s, Bobby Womack & The Valentinos. Lost Valentinos have been described by NME as "A skittering shitstorm of punk fury, disco beats and psychedelic excursions, the sonic invention of M83, Can and My Bloody Valentine melding with the panty-poking fun of Wham!, The Pixies and The Human League."[citation needed]