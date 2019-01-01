BuddyGerman musician best known for "Ab in den Süden"
Buddy
Buddy Biography (Wikipedia)
Sebastian Erl is a German singer originating from Berlin known by the artistic name Buddy. He is best known for his hit album "Ab in den Süden" in 2003.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
