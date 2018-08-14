Kálmán BerkesBorn 8 May 1952
Kálmán Berkes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1952-05-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4a96f61e-5b2c-42a6-9b0d-9947a67c90b3
Kálmán Berkes Biography (Wikipedia)
Kálmán Berkes is a Hungarian clarinetist.
Berkes was born in Budapest on May 8, 1952. He graduated from the Budapest Liszt Music Academy in 1972. He won second place at the Geneva International Music Competition in 1974, and his Opera Wind Quintet was a prize-winner in Munich in 1975. He was principal clarinetist in the Hungarian State Opera, the Budapest Philharmonic and the Budapest Festival Orchestra, and was a member of the Budapest Chamber Ensemble. He founded the Budapest Wind Ensemble in 1982. His recording of Bartók's Contrasts was a Gramophone Magazine Editor's Choice.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kálmán Berkes Tracks
Sort by
Symphony No. 3 in F Major, Op. 90: IV. Allegro
Johannes Brahms
Symphony No. 3 in F Major, Op. 90: IV. Allegro
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Symphony No. 3 in F Major, Op. 90: IV. Allegro
Last played on
Adagio for clarinet and piano (1905)
Zoltán Kodály
Adagio for clarinet and piano (1905)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt81.jpglink
Adagio for clarinet and piano (1905)
Last played on
Octet-Partita in F major
Franz Krommer
Octet-Partita in F major
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Octet-Partita in F major
Last played on
Parthia No. 2 in E flat
Josef Myslivecek
Parthia No. 2 in E flat
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc3bw.jpglink
Parthia No. 2 in E flat
Last played on
Octet-Partita in F major (1st mvt)
Franz Krommer
Octet-Partita in F major (1st mvt)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Octet-Partita in F major (1st mvt)
Last played on
Divertimento for wind ensemble
Boldizsar Csiky, Kálmán Berkes & Budapester Bläserensemble
Divertimento for wind ensemble
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Divertimento for wind ensemble
Composer
Last played on
Back to artist