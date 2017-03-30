Sebastian SteinbergBorn 20 February 1959
1959-02-20
Sebastian Steinberg (born February 20, 1959) is an American bass player, best known for his work in the band Soul Coughing.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sebastian Steinberg Tracks
Nothing, Not Nearly
Matt Chamberlain
Nothing, Not Nearly
Nothing, Not Nearly
Atomic Number
Rob Burger
Atomic Number
Atomic Number
Supermoon
Rob Burger
Supermoon
Supermoon
Atomic Number
Rob Burger
Atomic Number
Atomic Number
The Water
Sebastian Steinberg
The Water
The Water
