Matrix & Futurebound are an English drum and bass duo consisting of Jamie Quinn (Matrix) and Brendan Collins (Futurebound). They have had four UK top 40 hits; "All I Know" peaked at number 29 in 2012, "Magnetic Eyes" peaked at number 24 in 2013, "Control" peaked at number 7 in 2014 and "Don't Look Back" featuring Tanya Lacey which peaked at number 38 in 2014.
Control (feat. Max Marshall)
Liberate (Matrix & Futurebound Remix)
Universal Truth
American Beauty VIP
Magnetic Eyes (feat. Baby Blue)
Live Another Day (M&F's Smoke & Mirrors DnB Mix) (feat. Alex Hepburn)
Control (feat. Max Marshall)
Ear Drum x Untitled
Believe
Watercolour (Matrix & Futurebound Remix)
Past BBC Events
Live Lounge: Matrix & Futurebound
BBC Broadcasting House
2014-07-03
Live Lounge: Matrix & Futurebound
BBC Broadcasting House
Global Gathering: 2013
Stratford-Upon-Avon
2013-07-26
Global Gathering: 2013
Stratford-Upon-Avon
