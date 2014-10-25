Alex RielBorn 13 September 1940
Alex Riel Biography (Wikipedia)
Alex Riel (born 13 September 1940) is a Danish jazz and rock drummer. His first group Alex Riel/Palle Mikkelborg Quintet won Montreux Grand Prix Award at the Montreux Jazz Festival in 1968 and it was published in Billboard's June 1968 edition. He is married to the writer Ane Riel.
