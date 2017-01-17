KerbdogFormed 1991. Disbanded 1998
Kerbdog
1991
Kerbdog Biography (Wikipedia)
Kerbdog are an alternative metal band from Kilkenny, Ireland who formed in 1991. Following two major-label albums released on Mercury Records, the band split up in 1998. Since 2005 the band has reformed for a series of occasional one-off performances in Ireland and England. In 2012, a live album was recorded entitled Congregation and was released in October 2014.
JJs Song (Radio Edit)
Kerbdog
JJs Song (Radio Edit)
JJs Song (Radio Edit)
Electricity
Kerbdog
Electricity
Electricity
Kerbdog (Live)
Kerbdog
Kerbdog (Live)
Kerbdog In Concert 1993
Kerbdog
Kerbdog In Concert 1993
Kerbdog In Concert 1993
On The Turn
Kerbdog
On The Turn
On The Turn
