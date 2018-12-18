Fred Waring & His Pennsylvanians
Fred Waring & His Pennsylvanians
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p06dz582.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4a903390-4381-4c32-90d0-803bd4f9ce34
Tracks
Sort by
We Wish You the Merriest
Bing Crosby
We Wish You the Merriest
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqf9m.jpglink
We Wish You the Merriest
Last played on
Dry Bones
Fred Waring & His Pennsylvanians
Dry Bones
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dz582.jpglink
Dry Bones
Last played on
I Scream, You Scream, We All Scream For Ice cream
Fred Waring & His Pennsylvanians
I Scream, You Scream, We All Scream For Ice cream
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dz582.jpglink
Button Up Your Overcoat
Fred Waring & His Pennsylvanians
Button Up Your Overcoat
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dz582.jpglink
Button Up Your Overcoat
Last played on
The Little Drummer Boy
Frank Sinatra
The Little Drummer Boy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02jy4pg.jpglink
The Little Drummer Boy
Last played on
Little White Lies
Fred Waring & His Pennsylvanians
Little White Lies
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dz582.jpglink
Little White Lies
Last played on
Outside Of Heaven
Fred Waring & His Pennsylvanians
Outside Of Heaven
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dz582.jpglink
Outside Of Heaven
Last played on
Dem Bones
Fred Waring & His Pennsylvanians
Dem Bones
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dz582.jpglink
Dem Bones
Last played on
Love for sale
Fred Waring & His Pennsylvanians
Love for sale
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dz582.jpglink
Love for sale
Last played on
Tulips and Heather
Fred Waring & His Pennsylvanians
Tulips and Heather
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dz582.jpglink
Tulips and Heather
Last played on
Ring Those Christmas Bells
Fred Waring & His Pennsylvanians
Ring Those Christmas Bells
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dz582.jpglink
Ring Those Christmas Bells
Last played on
I've never seen a straight banana
Fred Waring & His Pennsylvanians
I've never seen a straight banana
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dz582.jpglink
I've never seen a straight banana
Last played on
Sleep (Five Elizabethan Songs)
Fred Waring & His Pennsylvanians
Sleep (Five Elizabethan Songs)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dz582.jpglink
Sleep (Five Elizabethan Songs)
Last played on
The Marines Hymn
Fred Waring & His Pennsylvanians
The Marines Hymn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dz582.jpglink
The Marines Hymn
Last played on
Back to artist