Cristina DeutekomSoprano. Born 18 August 1931. Died 7 August 2014
Cristina Deutekom
1931-08-18
Cristina Deutekom Biography (Wikipedia)
Cristina Deutekom, also known as Christine Deutekom and Christina Deutekom (28 August 1931 as Stientje Engel – 7 August 2014, Amsterdam), was a Dutch coloratura soprano opera singer.
She sang with many of the leading tenors of her time, including Carlo Bergonzi, José Carreras, Franco Corelli, Plácido Domingo, Nicolai Gedda, Alfredo Kraus, Luciano Pavarotti, and Richard Tucker.
Cristina Deutekom Tracks
Spharenklange, Op 235
Orchester der Wiener Volksoper
Spharenklange, Op 235
Spharenklange, Op 235
