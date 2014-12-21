Cristina Deutekom, also known as Christine Deutekom and Christina Deutekom (28 August 1931 as Stientje Engel – 7 August 2014, Amsterdam), was a Dutch coloratura soprano opera singer.

She sang with many of the leading tenors of her time, including Carlo Bergonzi, José Carreras, Franco Corelli, Plácido Domingo, Nicolai Gedda, Alfredo Kraus, Luciano Pavarotti, and Richard Tucker.