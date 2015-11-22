George DouglasBorn 27 July 1922. Died 30 January 1996
George Douglas
1922-07-27
George Douglas Biography (Wikipedia)
Bob Thiele (July 27, 1922 – January 30, 1996) was an American record producer who worked on numerous classic jazz albums and record labels.
George Douglas Tracks
