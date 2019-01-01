Jean KnightBorn 26 January 1943
Jean Knight
1943-01-26
Jean Knight Biography
Jean Knight (born Jean Caliste, January 26, 1943) is an American soul, R&B and funk singer, best known for her 1971 Stax Records hit single, "Mr. Big Stuff".
Jean Knight Tracks
Mr Big Stuff
Jean Knight
Mr Big Stuff
Mr Big Stuff
Do Me
Jean Knight
Do Me
Do Me
Mr Big Stuff
Jean Knight
Mr Big Stuff
Mr Big Stuff
Carry On
Jean Knight
Carry On
Carry On
Jesse Joe
Jean Knight
Jesse Joe
Jesse Joe
Dirt
Jean Knight
Dirt
Dirt
