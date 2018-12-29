Casandra Elizabeth Ventura (born August 26, 1986), known mononymously as Cassie, is an American singer, dancer, actress and model. Born in New London, Connecticut, she began her career as a result of meeting record producer Ryan Leslie in late 2004, who later signed her to NextSelection Lifestyle Group. During this time, Diddy heard "Me & U" in a club, and Leslie convinced him to partner his Bad Boy Records with Leslie's NextSelection imprint for the release of Cassie's debut album.

Cassie's self titled debut studio album was released in August 2006, peaking at number four on the Billboard 200 chart and features the Billboard Hot 100 top three hit "Me & U". In 2008, Cassie released the single "Official Girl" featuring Lil Wayne. In 2009, she released the singles "Must Be Love" featuring Diddy, and "Let's Get Crazy" featuring Akon, and signed a record deal with Interscope Records. In April 2013, Cassie released her debut mixtape RockaByeBaby, which was promoted with the music videos of "Numb" featuring Rick Ross and "Paradise" featuring Wiz Khalifa.