Lou BlackburnBorn 12 November 1922. Died 7 June 1990
Lou Blackburn (November 12, 1922 – 7 June 1990) was an American jazz trombonist born in Rankin, Pennsylvania who performed in several genres, especially the swing genre. He also performed in the West Coast jazz and soul jazz mediums. During the 1950s he played swing music with Lionel Hampton, and also Charlie Ventura. In the early 1960s he began performing with musicians like Cat Anderson, among others. He also appears on the album Mingus at Monterey by Charles Mingus. He also did crossover work with The Beach Boys and The Turtles, among others. Since 1970 he lived in Germany, where he toured successfully with his ethno jazz band Mombasa. In 1990 he died in Berlin.
Goin' Down
Lou Blackburn
Goin' Down
Goin' Down
Battle Royal
Duke Ellington
Battle Royal
Battle Royal
New Frontier
Lou Blackburn
New Frontier
New Frontier
