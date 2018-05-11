Pink ProjectItalian italo disco band. Formed 1982. Disbanded 1983
Pink Project
1982
Pink Project Biography (Wikipedia)
Pink Project was a one-hit wonder dance, pop and Italo disco band active in the early 1980s. It was the brainchild of Italian DJ-composer-keyboardist-producer Stefano Pulga (of Kano fame), together with guitarist Luciano Ninzatti, keyboardist-programmer Matteo Bonsanto and sound engineer Massimo Noè. Their only hit single, "Disco Project", was a mashup of Pink Floyd's "Another Brick in the Wall (Part 2)" and The Alan Parsons Project's "Mammagamma".
Pink Project Tracks
Disco Project
Pink Project
Disco Project
Disco Project
Amama
Pink Project
Amama
Amama
