Pink Project was a one-hit wonder dance, pop and Italo disco band active in the early 1980s. It was the brainchild of Italian DJ-composer-keyboardist-producer Stefano Pulga (of Kano fame), together with guitarist Luciano Ninzatti, keyboardist-programmer Matteo Bonsanto and sound engineer Massimo Noè. Their only hit single, "Disco Project", was a mashup of Pink Floyd's "Another Brick in the Wall (Part 2)" and The Alan Parsons Project's "Mammagamma".