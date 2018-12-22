Heino Wilhelm Daniel Kaski (21 June 1885, Pielisjärvi – 20 September 1957, Helsinki) was a Finnish composer, teacher and pianist.

Kaski was born in Pielisjärvi into a cantor's family. His father taught him the violin, and was generally supportive: when Kaski dropped out of secondary school to study music full-time in Helsinki, he did not object. Kaski first studied at the Helsinki Cantor-Organist school, then entered the Philharmonic's Orchestra School. There, he continued studying the violin, but was also tutored in theory (by Ilmari Krohn) and composition (by Erkki Melartin).

In 1911, on Jean Sibelius' recommendation, Kaski received a grant that enabled him to study for four years in Berlin, under Paul Juon. In 1914 he returned to Finland; one of his larger works, Symphony in B minor, was composed in 1914–1919 under partial guidance from Selim Palmgren. The symphony was performed on October 2, 1919. The same year, Kaski went to Europe again, to study under Otto Taubmann in Berlin, and then travelled and studied in Italy and France. He finally returned to Finland in 1924, and since then worked as music teacher in various schools. He gave nine composition concerts and in 1950 was awarded the Pro Finlandia medal. On 20 September 1957, aged 72, Kaski died in Helsinki. His death was overshadowed by that of Jean Sibelius, who died the same day, at the age of 91. He is buried in the Hietaniemi Cemetery in Helsinki.