David RendallBorn 11 October 1948
David Rendall
1948-10-11
David Rendall Biography (Wikipedia)
David Rendall (born 11 October 1948) is an English operatic tenor.
The Apostles Op.49 - concluding pages of The Ascension
Edward Elgar
Stranger In Paradise
Valerie Masterson
Les Beatitudes - oratorio M.53 for solo voices, chorus and orchestra
French Radio Chorus, French Radio New Philharmonic Orchestra, Marcel Vanaud, César Franck, Armin Jordan, David Rendall & François Loup
Maria Stuarda - opera seria in 3 acts
Gaetano Donizetti
Proms 1998: Prom 53
Royal Albert Hall
29
Aug
1998
Proms 1998: Prom 53
Proms 1998: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 1998
Royal Albert Hall
17
Jul
1998
Proms 1998: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 1998
Proms 1986: Prom 60 - Last Night of the Proms 1986
Royal Albert Hall
13
Sep
1986
Proms 1986: Prom 60 - Last Night of the Proms 1986
Proms 1977: Prom 43
Royal Albert Hall
4
Sep
1977
Proms 1977: Prom 43
