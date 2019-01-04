THE CARTERS
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2018
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4a865087-4319-44cb-afe9-bc6ca51b1523
THE CARTERS Biography (Wikipedia)
The Carters (stylized in all caps) are an American musical duo composed of married musicians Beyoncé and Jay-Z. They released their first album as The Carters, Everything Is Love, on June 16, 2018. Before being formally billed on the album, the duo performed together on two world tours, On the Run Tour (2014) and OTR II (2018), and released a number of collaborations.
The couple first collaborated in 2002, under six years before their marriage, with "'03 Bonnie & Clyde" from Jay-Z's The Blueprint 2: The Gift & The Curse. They had their first number one single the next year with "Crazy in Love" from Beyoncé's debut solo album Dangerously in Love.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
THE CARTERS Performances & Interviews
THE CARTERS Tracks
Sort by
APESH*T
THE CARTERS
APESH*T
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bpsx6.jpglink
APESH*T
Last played on
Back to artist