The Carters (stylized in all caps) are an American musical duo composed of married musicians Beyoncé and Jay-Z. They released their first album as The Carters, Everything Is Love, on June 16, 2018. Before being formally billed on the album, the duo performed together on two world tours, On the Run Tour (2014) and OTR II (2018), and released a number of collaborations.

The couple first collaborated in 2002, under six years before their marriage, with "'03 Bonnie & Clyde" from Jay-Z's The Blueprint 2: The Gift & The Curse. They had their first number one single the next year with "Crazy in Love" from Beyoncé's debut solo album Dangerously in Love.