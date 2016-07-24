Earl ZeroBorn 1953
Earl Zero
1953
Earl Zero Biography (Wikipedia)
Earl Anthony Johnson (born 1953), better known as Earl Zero, is a Jamaican reggae singer whose career began in the 1970s. He is the uncle of Toronto rapper Raz Fresco.
Please Officer
