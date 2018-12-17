HaroonBorn 11 May 1973
Haroon Biography
Aaron Haroon Rashid is an award winning British born Pakistani musician, singer, music producer, composer, director and social activist born in London, UK to a New Zealand mother and Pakistani father. He has sold millions of singles and albums worldwide and has performed at large venues such as the Wembley Arena. Haroon is the creator and director of the hugely successful and internationally acclaimed multi award winning Pakistani 3D animated TV series Burka Avenger. Haroon is the CEO and founder of Unicorn Black an animation production company that is the production company behind Burka Avenger, Teetoo and Tania, Quaid Se Baatein and other successful animated TV shows.
