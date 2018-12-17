He has sold millions of CDs and tapes worldwide and has performed at large venues such as the Wembley Arena.[3] Haroon is the creator and director of the successful Pakistani animated TV series the Burka Avenger. Haroon is campaign ambassador for Save the Children's Everyone Campaign that focuses on child health and nutrition.

Born to a Pakistani father and a New Zealander mother, Haroon began playing the guitar and composing songs at the age of 13. He formed his first band, Idiosyncracies, in school with schoolmates at the age of 14.