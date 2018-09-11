Peter Breiner (born July 3, 1957, in Humenné, in former Czechoslovakia, present day Slovakia) is a Slovak pianist, conductor, and composer.

Breiner began to play and study the piano at age four. At age nine, he started to study at the Conservatory in Košice, Slovakia (where he studied piano, percussion, composition, and conducting). He subsequently moved to Bratislava, Slovakia where he attended the Academy of Performing Arts continuing his composition studies under the tuition of Alexander Moyzes; he was graduated from the Academy in 1982.

Breiner has recorded over 150 albums as conductor or pianist. He is well known for his arrangements, such as Baroque versions of the Beatles and a similar adaptation of Elvis Presley, as well as arrangements of popular Christmas music. His 2004 release of all the national anthems of the world was used by the Athens Olympic Committee as the music for medal ceremonies at the Games.

His triple CD "Janacek Operatic Suites", released on Naxos label, was one of the Top Ten Classical CDs of 2009, according to the Chicago Tribune.