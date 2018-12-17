Tiger were an English indie rock band from Princes Risborough and London who were formed in 1996.

Tiger quickly got British press attention after their debut single "Shining in the Wood" was played on BBC Radio 1. The musical climate of the time was dominated by Britpop and retro bands influenced by Oasis. Tiger, who were characterised by fuzzy guitars and multiple keyboards, were quickly held up as part of a new alternative.

The band had two keyboardists using synthesizers and used droning song structures similar to Stereolab and Neu!, but with a stronger pop element. The band were often criticised for their (lack of) fashion sense: they wore outdated clothes and at least two members of the band had mullet haircuts, which, although they have become fashionable since, were totally out of place at the time.

The band recorded and released their 1996 debut album We are Puppets less than a year after they first formed. It was often described as patchy and samey, but one which nonetheless had some strong pop songs.[citation needed] The album's singles, "Race", "My Puppet Pal", and "On The Rose" were minor successes although only "Race" reached the Top 40 of the UK Singles Chart.