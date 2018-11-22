Sally Ann TriplettBorn 15 April 1962
Sally Ann Triplett
1962-04-15
Sally Ann Triplett Biography (Wikipedia)
Sally Ann Triplett (born 15 April 1962, London, England)[citation needed] is a British singer and actress. She participated in two editions of the Eurovision Song Contest and West End productions.
Sally Ann Triplett Tracks
Anything Goes
Sally Ann Triplett
Anything Goes
Anything Goes
Sail Away
Sally Ann Triplett
Sail Away
Sail Away
Show Some Respect
Sally Ann Triplett
Show Some Respect
Show Some Respect
You're the Top
Sally Ann Triplett
You're the Top
You're the Top
I Get A Kick Out Of You
Sally Ann Triplett
I Get A Kick Out Of You
I Get A Kick Out Of You
Sail Away
Sally Ann Triplett
Sail Away
Sail Away
Ive Got A Crush On You (Live In Session)
Sally Ann Triplett
Ive Got A Crush On You (Live In Session)
Ive Got A Crush On You (Live In Session)
I Get a Kick Out Of You (Live In Session)
Sally Ann Triplett
I Get a Kick Out Of You (Live In Session)
I Get a Kick Out Of You (Live In Session)
Blow Gabriel Blow
Sally Ann Triplett
Blow Gabriel Blow
Blow Gabriel Blow
Anything Goes, from Anything Goes
Cole Porter
Anything Goes, from Anything Goes
Anything Goes, from Anything Goes
Choir
Orchestra
Wouldn't It Be Loverly
Sally Ann Triplett
Wouldn't It Be Loverly
Wouldn't It Be Loverly
It's A Fine Life
Sally Ann Triplett
It's A Fine Life
It's A Fine Life
Maybe This Time (Cabaret)
Sally Ann Triplett
Maybe This Time (Cabaret)
Maybe This Time (Cabaret)
My Colouring Book
Sally Ann Triplett
My Colouring Book
My Colouring Book
Funny Honey (Chicago)
Sally Ann Triplett
Funny Honey (Chicago)
Funny Honey (Chicago)
P.S. I Love You
Sally Ann Triplett
P.S. I Love You
P.S. I Love You
Ac Cent Tchu Ate The Positive
Sally Ann Triplett
Ac Cent Tchu Ate The Positive
Jeepers Creepers
Sally Ann Triplett
Jeepers Creepers
Jeepers Creepers
And The Angels Sing
Sally Ann Triplett
And The Angels Sing
And The Angels Sing
Something's Gotta Give
Sally Ann Triplett
Something's Gotta Give
Something's Gotta Give
Slipping Through My Fingers
Sally Ann Triplett
Slipping Through My Fingers
Slipping Through My Fingers
Where Are You Now? (featuring Orchestra)
Sally Ann Triplett
Where Are You Now? (featuring Orchestra)
