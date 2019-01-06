Hannah Jane FoxBorn 13 January 1976
Hannah Jane Fox
1976-01-13
Hannah Jane Fox Biography (Wikipedia)
Hannah Jane Fox (born 13 January 1976) is an English stage actress, best known for playing "Scaramouche" in the Queen jukebox musical We Will Rock You. She is an alumna of Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts.
