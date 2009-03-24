Sam Taylor-WoodBorn 4 March 1967
Sam Taylor-Wood Biography (Wikipedia)
Samantha Louise Taylor-Johnson OBE (née Taylor-Wood, born 4 March 1967) is an English filmmaker and photographer. Her directorial feature film debut came in 2009 with Nowhere Boy, a film based on the childhood experiences of the Beatles songwriter and singer John Lennon. She is one of a group of artists known as the Young British Artists.
I'm In Love With A German Popstar
