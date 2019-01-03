IDER
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05h9q13.jpg
2015
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4a6cce80-a98f-42f5-a251-f3243c822691
IDER Performances & Interviews
- IDER - Pulse (Reeperbahn Festival 2017)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05h764l.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05h764l.jpg2017-09-25T17:04:00.000ZIDER perform live at Reeperbahn, presented by BBC Music Introducing and PRS Foundation.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05h752c
IDER - Pulse (Reeperbahn Festival 2017)
- IDER - King Ruby (Reading + Leeds 2017)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05ddvqc.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05ddvqc.jpg2017-08-27T01:05:00.000ZPerforming live on the BBC Music Introducing Stage on Saturdayhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05df87g
IDER - King Ruby (Reading + Leeds 2017)
- On the playlist: IDER - King Rubyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04jxzx9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04jxzx9.jpg2016-12-09T06:00:00.000ZOn the playlist: IDER - King Rubyhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04jxzyd
On the playlist: IDER - King Ruby
IDER Tracks
Sort by
Mirror
IDER
Mirror
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05h9q13.jpglink
Mirror
Last played on
You've Got Your Whole Life Ahead Of You Baby
IDER
You've Got Your Whole Life Ahead Of You Baby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05h9q13.jpglink
Slide (SXSW 2018)
IDER
Slide (SXSW 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05h9q13.jpglink
Slide (SXSW 2018)
Last played on
Body Love
IDER
Body Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hnr72.jpglink
Body Love
Last played on
Learn To Let Go
IDER
Learn To Let Go
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05h9q13.jpglink
Learn To Let Go (From Reeperbahn)
IDER
Learn To Let Go (From Reeperbahn)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05h9q13.jpglink
Pulse (From Reeperbahn)
IDER
Pulse (From Reeperbahn)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05h9q13.jpglink
Pulse (Reeperbahn Festival 2017)
IDER
Pulse (Reeperbahn Festival 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05h9q13.jpglink
Learn To Let Go (Reeperbahn Festival)
IDER
Learn To Let Go (Reeperbahn Festival)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05h9q13.jpglink
Pulse (Reeperbahn Festival)
IDER
Pulse (Reeperbahn Festival)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05h9q13.jpglink
Pulse (Reeperbahn Festival)
Last played on
Learn To Let Go (Reading Festival, 26 Aug 2017)
IDER
Learn To Let Go (Reading Festival, 26 Aug 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05h9q13.jpglink
Upcoming Events
23
Feb
2019
IDER
Academy of Music and Theatre Arts, St. Ives, UK
25
Feb
2019
IDER
The Green Door Store, Brighton, UK
26
Feb
2019
IDER
Sunflower Lounge, Birmingham, UK
27
Feb
2019
IDER
Headrow House & Belgrave Music Hall, Leeds, UK
1
Mar
2019
IDER
Yes, Manchester, UK
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2017
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e43g9r/acts/adzpd4
Reading
2017-08-26T02:59:19
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p05bdxdw.jpg
26
Aug
2017
Reading + Leeds: 2017
Reading
IDER Links
Back to artist