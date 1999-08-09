Clifford Leonard Clark "Cliff" Hanley (28 October 1922 – 9 August 1999) was a journalist, novelist, playwright and broadcaster from Glasgow in Scotland. Originally from Shettleston in the city's East End, he was educated at Eastbank Academy.

During the late 1930s, he was active in the Independent Labour Party. During the Second World War he was a conscientious objector.

He also wrote a number of books, including Dancing in the Street, an account of his early life in Glasgow (in its contemporaneous serialisation in The Evening Times, retitled My Gay Glasgow), The Taste of Too Much, a coming-of-age novel about a secondary schoolboy, and The Scots.

During the 1960s and 1970s he published thrillers under the pen-name Henry Calvin. They were more successful in the US and Canada than in the UK. A collection of his humorous verse in Scots using the pseudonym 'Ebenezer McIlwham' was published by Gordon Wright Publishing of Edinburgh. He also wrote the words of Scotland's unofficial national anthem Scotland the Brave, and both wrote and recorded The Glasgow Underground Song - a humorous anecdote on the pre-modernisation era Glasgow Subway. A recording of this was made famous by Francie and Josie.