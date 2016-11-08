George FaithBorn 1946. Died 2003
George Faith
1946
Earl George Lawrence (born 1946, Rae Town, died 2003), also known as George Faith, Earl George, and George Earl, was a Jamaican reggae singer best known for his work in the 1970s with producers such as Lee "Scratch" Perry and Bunny Lee.
I've Got The Grove
Don't Be Afraid
To Be A Lover
Midnight Hour
To Be A Lover (Have Some Mercy)
In the Midnight Hour
