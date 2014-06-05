Robert HerrickEnglish poet. Born August 1591. Died October 1674
Robert Herrick
1591-08
Robert Herrick Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Herrick (baptised 24 August 1591 – buried 15 October 1674) was a 17th-century English lyric poet and cleric. He is best known for Hesperides, a book of poems. This includes the carpe diem poem "To the Virgins, to Make Much of Time", with the first line "Gather ye rosebuds while ye may".
