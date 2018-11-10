Liam Frost is a musician from Manchester, England. He recorded and played with his backing group 'The Slowdown Family' on his debut album Show Me How The Spectres Dance but now performs solo under the name Liam Frost.

Frost made his live debut at 15 years of age playing gigs at the Akoustik Anarkhy nights at the Star & Garter in Manchester. After a few years singing in punk rock bands, he went solo in 2003 at the age of 20, signing a record deal with Lavolta Records, a subsidiary of Sony BMG, in 2005. He has released music through Sony / Lavolta and his own imprint, Emperor Records but currently releases material via Lariato Recordings. He writes and records both solo material and also performs as part of the band TOKOLOSH.

Frost is described by Guy Garvey (of the band Elbow) as "the UK’s answer to Bright Eyes". His songs are heavily focused on the deaths, ten years apart, of his father and brother and the impact these events had on his life and the lives of those around him.